Shares of Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) jumped in morning trading on Monday following a mention by CNBC’s Mad Money host, Jim Cramer. Cramer commented about the stock, “I think down here at $4, I’m not a SPAC guy, okay, but this one may be actually worth looking at.”

The marketer of stock images went public in July this year through a merger with SPAC CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II which had valued the company at approximately $4.8 billion.

The stock has been volatile since listing back in July.