All News

Germany Investigates Tesla’s Autopilot Feature — Report

Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority KBA is investigating Tesla, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Autopilot feature for European approval, HT Auto reported citing German newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

The regulator is checking whether the EV maker’s automated lane-change function has approval for use in Europe. It is checking with the Dutch vehicle agency, which approves Tesla cars in the continent.

Meanwhile, Tesla could face a fine in South Korea for exaggerating battery specifications, a report published by Reuters said.

A report by the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said that the company has violated the Fair Labeling and Advertising Act by exaggerating the mileage of a few of its models, including Model 3.

The U.S. automaker’s website reads, “Model 3 can travel 528 km (328 miles) on a single charge.” However, the commission said that the car’s range will drop if the temperature is less than zero degrees Celsius.

A KFTC official said, “We plan to hold a general meeting to review and determine the extent to which the automaker has violated the law and decide the level of sanctions.”

Wall Street’s Take

Last week, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) analyst Adam Jonas reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $1,300 price target (51.7% upside potential).

Jonas said, “While we remain extremely bullish on the transformative impact of robotaxis (on-road, in air and underground!) we think you’ll need closer to two decades than one decade to see the inflection.”

Additionally, Toni Sacconaghi of Bernstein maintained a Sell rating on Tesla with a price target of $300 (65% downside potential).

Sacconaghi believes it will take longer than expected for the company to launch self-driving cars.

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys, 7 Holds and 5 Sells. The average TSLA price target of $1,127.50 implies 31.6% upside potential. Shares have gained 32% over the past six months.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (NYSE: SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Tesla’s performance.

According to the tool, compared to the previous year, Tesla’s website traffic has registered a nearly 36.6% decline in global visits year-to-date.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
TMX Makes Strategic Investment in Fintech Company
U.S. Adds AliExpress and WeChat to Notorious Markets List – Report
Frontline Beats Q4 Revenues Expectations; Shares up 7%