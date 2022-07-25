Gerber’s Tweets Shower Praise on Disney

Ross Gerber, Co-Founder and CEO of GK ETF, tweeted his views on media and entertainment powerhouse Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS).

Gerber is thrilled about Disney’s prospects with the stock trading near a five-year low, theme parks attracting huge crowds, theaters running full, and a promising slate of releases on its Hulu and Disney+ streaming platforms. Moreover, the investment advisor even noted that GK ETF had added DIS stock to its fund last week.

Notably, Gerber’s tweet was flooded with mixed reactions. While a few agreed with his take on the beaten-down stock, several were skeptical about the incoming recession, which may hamper people’s discretionary spending.

Ironically, a few even noted that the parks are losing flavor and guest satisfaction. Additionally, the parks are running short on staff. Even the historical high inflation numbers and fears of a lingering recession may play spoilsport for Disney’s offerings going forward.

On TipRanks, DIS stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys and eight Holds. The average Disney price target of $138.35 implies 34.7% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has lost 34.5% so far this year.

