tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
FUV
GGPI
TSLA
All News
Market News

Gerber Tweets His Thoughts on Inflation

In this article:
In this article:
FUV
GGPI
TSLA

The core U.S. consumer prices (CPI) showed a 6% jump in May, signaling that the U.S. inflationary environment is not going to ease anytime soon. Following the debate on who is to blame and how to curb inflation, Ross Gerber, a renowned Investment Advisor and Co-Founder of the GK ETF, shared his thoughts through a series of tweets.

For starters, Gerber blames the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as the primary cause of the inflation. “We all know the key to breaking inflation is ending the war. We need to send the Ukrainian everything they need to finish off the Russian army. The sooner the better,” he quoted.

Gerber sees a loss of American jobs, coupled with higher rates and slowing demand to combat the lost Russian oil production, as the obvious consequence. Gerber’s tweet was flooded with comments that resonated with discontent. While many believe that war is not the reason for the current inflation, the majority believe the induced pressure on oil prices can be combated by increasing domestic production.

Furthermore, Gerber believes that the current inflation is completely manipulated by the oil majors and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). “OPEC and the oil majors have used war to make huge profits for years… Meanwhile, speculators continue to push oil prices higher with no intention of ever use the oil. Just profiting of lower income Americans,” he further quoted.

Eventually, Gerber believes “technology beats inflation every time” and that electric vehicle (EV) makers will be the biggest beneficiaries of the accelerated demand.

He quoted, “All EV companies are benefiting as consumers will pay a premium for an EV now that gas price are so high,” mentioning his all-time favorite EV maker, Tesla (TSLA), along with Gores Guggenheim (GGPI), a blank check company which is proposed to be listed in combination with EV maker Polestar, and another promising EV company, Arcimoto (FUV).

Nonetheless, opponents of the EV shift believe that the long waiting period for owning an EV will actually negate the effects of the rising fuel prices that may start to decline by then. A few even believe that the higher EV prices are not worth it.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Corporate Insiders Gave Hallador Energy Stock Wings Last Week
HNRG
Britain’s antitrust watchdog looking at Apple and Google’s app ‘stranglehold’
AAPL
Boise Cascade Acquires Coastal Plywood Company for $512M
BCC
Stock Market Today – Monday, June 13: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
All You Need to Know About the Latest Inflation Data
BTC
NDX
Will Dutch Dating Apps’ Issue End for Apple Stock?
AAPL
Keep an Eye on These 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks
COST
What Does Tesla’s Proposed 3-for-1 Stock Split Aim to Achieve?
TSLA
Weekly Market Review: Higher Inflation Ahead of Fed Decision
BRKR
In this article:
FUV
GGPI
TSLA

Latest News Feed

Corporate Insiders Gave Hallador Energy Stock Wings Last Week
HNRG
Britain’s antitrust watchdog looking at Apple and Google’s app ‘stranglehold’
AAPL
Boise Cascade Acquires Coastal Plywood Company for $512M
BCC
Stock Market Today – Monday, June 13: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
All You Need to Know About the Latest Inflation Data
BTC
NDX
Will Dutch Dating Apps’ Issue End for Apple Stock?
AAPL
Keep an Eye on These 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks
COST
What Does Tesla’s Proposed 3-for-1 Stock Split Aim to Achieve?
TSLA
Weekly Market Review: Higher Inflation Ahead of Fed Decision
BRKR