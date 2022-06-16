tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Gerber Goes Ga Ga for Bonds on Twitter

In this article:

Renowned investment advisor and CEO of GK ETF, Ross Gerber, tweeted that he was buying bonds currently at attractive yields. He further noted that he bought treasury bonds for clients maturing within a year with an average yield of 3%. “We are seeing buyers of the 10yr now as we like these yields for long-term income seekers,” Gerber added.

In a debate on whether the market is convinced about the Federal Reserve’s capability to bring inflation under control, Gerber noted that the 10-year yields should hold around 3.5% if the market is convinced or else go further up if the market is uncertain.

The Twitterati responded with both curiosity and sarcasm. A few inquired about the bonds he was buying, and some even suggested I Bond as a sure-shot bet. An I Bond is an inflation-adjusted U.S. savings bond that is currently paying around a 9.6% annual rate through October.

Meanwhile, several opposed the thesis and said no yield was solid enough to beat the current peak figures of inflation. A handful even asked him why he had lost confidence in his all-time favorite EV and technology stocks like Tesla (TSLA), Arcimoto (FUV), et al.

Gerber stated, “Stock valuations are very compelling if you consider the 10 yr at 3.5%, Mortgages at 5% and stocks earnings yield at 6.1% plus dividends of 2%.” This statement was also followed by unpleasant posts stating that mortgages were already above 6% and that dividends are not added to earnings yield, they are in fact a part of it.

While it is difficult to gauge and time the market at these uncertain times, investment advisors are facing the brunt of their sometimes-wrong investment choices.  

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Zendesk Jumped 5.6% on Wednesday; Here’s Why
ZEN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
U
PHG
Qualcomm Wins Appeal Against $1.05B Antitrust Fine in Europe
QCOM
Stock Market Today – Thursday, June 16: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Will Baidu Sell its Majority Stake in iQIYI?
BIDU
Caterpillar Says Howdy to Texas
CAT
Crypto Crash: Minerd Cautions Stock Markets Could be Next
CRYPTO STOCKS
What Stirred Market Sentiments for Nucor on Wednesday?
NUE
Tesla Starts Layoffs After Musk’s “Super Bad Economy” Jibe
TSLA

Latest News Feed

Zendesk Jumped 5.6% on Wednesday; Here’s Why
ZEN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
U
PHG
Qualcomm Wins Appeal Against $1.05B Antitrust Fine in Europe
QCOM
Stock Market Today – Thursday, June 16: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Will Baidu Sell its Majority Stake in iQIYI?
BIDU
Caterpillar Says Howdy to Texas
CAT
Crypto Crash: Minerd Cautions Stock Markets Could be Next
CRYPTO STOCKS
What Stirred Market Sentiments for Nucor on Wednesday?
NUE
Tesla Starts Layoffs After Musk’s “Super Bad Economy” Jibe
TSLA