General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Google Collaborate on AI Solutions

Automotive major General Motors (NYSE:GM) and tech giant Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have shared details of their collaboration on conversational AI.

GM’s OnStar Interactive Virtual Assistant (IVA) utilizes Google’s conversational AI technologies to power its intent-recognition algorithms. The solution provides routing and navigational assistance, along with answers to common queries, handling over one million customer inquiries a month. This successful deployment is paving the way for future generative AI solutions that are being jointly developed by the two companies.

GM and Google have been teaming up since 2019, with several Google solutions finding their way into GM’s vehicles.

Now, Google Cloud’s Dialogflow technology is helping GM deploy chatbots that can answer queries about its vehicles and product features. The chatbots are also deployed across the automaker’s corporate and vehicle brand websites.

Overall, the Street has a consensus price target of $50.33 on General Motors, along with a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This implies a mouth-watering 51.4% potential upside in the stock.

