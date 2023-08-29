General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Google Collaborate on AI Solutions

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Google Collaborate on AI Solutions
Market News

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Google Collaborate on AI Solutions

Story Highlights

GM and Google have been collaborating since 2019. The two companies have shared details on how their AI solutions are resulting in successful deployments inside GM’s vehicles as well as across its websites.

Automotive major General Motors (NYSE:GM) and tech giant Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have shared details of their collaboration on conversational AI.

GM’s OnStar Interactive Virtual Assistant (IVA) utilizes Google’s conversational AI technologies to power its intent-recognition algorithms. The solution provides routing and navigational assistance, along with answers to common queries, handling over one million customer inquiries a month. This successful deployment is paving the way for future generative AI solutions that are being jointly developed by the two companies.

GM and Google have been teaming up since 2019, with several Google solutions finding their way into GM’s vehicles.  

Now, Google Cloud’s Dialogflow technology is helping GM deploy chatbots that can answer queries about its vehicles and product features. The chatbots are also deployed across the automaker’s corporate and vehicle brand websites.

Overall, the Street has a consensus price target of $50.33 on General Motors, along with a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This implies a mouth-watering 51.4% potential upside in the stock.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GM

A Strike Looms for Major Automakers, But Shares are Up
Market NewsA Strike Looms for Major Automakers, But Shares are Up
4d ago
F
GM
India weighs cutting import taxes for EV makers building locally, Reuters says
F
GM
General Motors (NYSE:GM) Slashes 940 Jobs in Arizona
GM
More GM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GM

A Strike Looms for Major Automakers, But Shares are Up
Market NewsA Strike Looms for Major Automakers, But Shares are Up
4d ago
F
GM
India weighs cutting import taxes for EV makers building locally, Reuters says
The FlyIndia weighs cutting import taxes for EV makers building locally, Reuters says
4d ago
F
GM
General Motors (NYSE:GM) Slashes 940 Jobs in Arizona
Market NewsGeneral Motors (NYSE:GM) Slashes 940 Jobs in Arizona
5d ago
GM
More GM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >