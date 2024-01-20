GD Culture Group Finalizes Strategic Asset Acquisition

GD Culture Group (GDC) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its asset transaction finalization.

GD Culture Group Limited amended an equity purchase agreement with its indirect subsidiary Shanghai Highlight Entertainment Co., Ltd. and Beijing Hehe Property Management Co., Ltd. on November 10, 2023. The amendment resulted in Shanghai Highlight acquiring an additional 13.3333% of Xianzhui Technology Co., Ltd., with the company compensating Beijing Hehe by issuing 400,000 shares of common stock valued at $2.7820 each. The transaction was finalized on January 11, 2024.

