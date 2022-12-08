GameStop Posts Wider-than-Expected Loss in Q3

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) posted wider-than-expected losses in Q3. Diluted loss came in at $0.31 per share, wider than Street estimates of a loss of $0.28 per share.

GME’s sales slowed down in Q3 as the video game and gaming merchandise retailer posted net sales of $1.186 billion, compared to $1.297 billion in the same period last year.

Analysts had forecasted Q3 net sales of $1.35 billion.

Only two analysts have covered the GME stock in the past three months with a consensus rating of Moderate Sell based on one Hold and one Sell each.

In the past year, this meme stock has seen its shares drop by more than 40% in value.