tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsTSE:GAU NewsGaliano Posts Upbeat Q2 Results, Raises Guidance
Market News

Galiano Posts Upbeat Q2 Results, Raises Guidance

Story Highlights

Galiano has posted encouraging Q2 results on the back of robust gold production and improving all-in sustaining margins.

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE: GAU) (NYSE: GAU) has reported encouraging second-quarter 2022 operating and financial results. The upbeat results might help improve the company’s stock price, which has declined 35.9% so far this year.

The mining company’s adjusted net income came in at six cents per share, up from the year-ago period’s earnings of two cents per share. The metric surpassed analysts’ expectations of a net income of two cents per share in the quarter. All the figures are reported by the company in US$.

Meanwhile, Asanko Gold Mine AGM, which is Galiano’s 50:50 joint venture with Gold Fields Ltd., extracted 50,010 ounces of gold during the reported quarter. AGM witnessed sales of 46,236 ounces of gold at an average realized gold price of $1,832 per ounce in the reported quarter. Year-to-date, AGM has extracted 92,353 ounces of gold.

Total cash costs of $1,218 per ounce were incurred in the quarter. Also, All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) came in at $1,431 per ounce during the quarter.

In the reported quarter, AGM saw solid safety performance marked by no lost-time injuries (“LTI”) and only one total recordable injury (“TRI”) during the second quarter of 2022.

Further, AGM saw $34.3 million of cash flows from operating activities during the reported quarter in comparison to the year-ago figure of $10.8 million. 

Galiano recorded $2.6 million in cash flow from operating activities. The mining company exited the second quarter of 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $53.0 million, along with $5.2 million in receivables.

Encouragingly, AGM has revised its full-year gold production outlook to 140,000 to 160,000 ounces from 100,000 to 120,000 ounces stated previously.

Should You Buy Galiano Gold Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts seem to be cautiously optimistic about Galiano, which has a Moderate Buy rating based on one Buy and one Hold.

However, financial bloggers are 100% Bullish on GAU. Hedge funds, too, are positive toward the stock, as they have collectively bought 87,500 shares of Galiano in the last quarter.

GAU’s Future Prospects Remain Bright

The mining company is exposed to headwinds of rising costs amid high inflation levels and operational challenges. However, the company’s prospects look good, as it is taking initiatives to expand production. Also, its improved confidence in metallurgical recoveries is a positive for the stock. The AGM revising gold production outlook upwards is a positive for the stock. Also, with an upside potential of about 153.4%, investors could reap handsome returns in the long term.

Read full Disclosure.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSE:GAU

Press ReleasesGALIANO GOLD REPORTS Q2 2022 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS
9h ago
GAU
More TSE:GAU Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSE:GAU

Press ReleasesGALIANO GOLD REPORTS Q2 2022 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS
9h ago
GAU
More TSE:GAU Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Cramer Calls Disney a “Hobbled Company” on Twitter
DIS
Why Did The New York Times Stock Jump Nearly 12% Yesterday?
NYT
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Bid Adieu to Talc-Based Baby Powder
JNJ
Chevron (CVX) to Ramp up Biofuel Supply With New Partnership
CVX
Why Rivian Stock Fell After Hours Despite Beating Earnings Estimates
RIVN
Why WalkMe Stock’s Earnings Surprised Investors, Sparking a 9.2% Rally
WKME
Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 11: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Coca-Cola’s Costa Coffee Makes U.S. Debut, Competing Against Starbucks
KO
SBUX
How Walgreens Contributed to the San Francisco Opioid Crisis
WBA
More Market News >