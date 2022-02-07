tiprankstipranks
All News

Galaxy to Participate in Virtual Symposium

Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSE: GLXY) announced Monday that Damien Vanderwilt, co-president and Head of Global Markets, will participate in a fireside chat during the Canaccord Genuity Virtual Symposium on Digital Assets.

Damien will share his thoughts on the latest trends emerging and shaping the maturation of the digital asset industry.

The event will take place on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available on Galaxy Digital’s Investor Relations website. A replay will be available shortly after the event.

Wall Street’s Take

Two months ago, BMO Capital analyst Deepak Kaushal kept a Buy rating on GLXY and set a price target of C$44. This implies 139.3% upside potential

GLXY stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys.

The average Galaxy Digital Holdings price target of C$45.93 implies 149.8% upside potential from current levels.

Related News:
Galaxy Digital Establishes Sustainability Program and Strategy
Galaxy Digital Releases Video Providing Crypto Market View
Voyager Digital CEO Cancels Automatic Securities Disposition Plan