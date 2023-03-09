tiprankstipranks
Market News

FWBI Rises on First Patient Dosing in Cystic Fibrosis Trial

Shares of biopharmaceutical company First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) are rising today after it dosed the first patient in a Phase 2 study evaluating an enhanced enteric micro granule delivery formulation of adrulipase targeted for cystic fibrosis (CF).

The formulation targets exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in CF and top-line data is expected by the middle of this year. The study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of the formulation in about 12 patients.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $18 on FWBI, implying a mouth-watering 328% potential upside in the stock. That’s after a 42% slide in the share price so far this year.

At the same time, short interest in the stock remains elevated at about 12% at present and a beta of 1.50 means FWBI shares can be volatile.

More News & Analysis on FWBI

First Wave BioPharma Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 SPAN Clinical Trial of Enhanced Adrulipase Formulation
Press ReleasesFirst Wave BioPharma Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 SPAN Clinical Trial of Enhanced Adrulipase Formulation
3h ago
FWBI
First Wave BioPharma to Participate in ‘Fireside Chat’ at the 35th Annual Roth Conference
FWBI
First Wave BioPharma to present Phase 2 adrulipase combination trial data
FWBI
More FWBI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >