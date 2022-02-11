tiprankstipranks
All News

fuboTV Secures Market Access Deal in Three More States

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) announced that its subsidiary Fubo Gaming has been able to get market access agreements for Fubo Sportsbook in Mississippi, Louisiana and Missouri through Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Operating as a sports-focused live TV streaming service, fuboTV offers access to over 100 live TV channels, including many of Nielsen’s top-ranked networks.

With these agreements, the company has secured access to a total of 10 states. In March 2021, fuboTV entered agreements with New Jersey and Indiana. Prior to that, deals were secured with Arizona, Iowa, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Having secured agreements, fuboTV will be able to provide mobile access for sports betting across the states, with the launch of Fubo Sportsbook subject to obtaining required regulatory approvals and, in certain jurisdictions, enactment of legislation.

Launched in late 2021, Fubo Sportsbook is purpose-built to integrate with fuboTV, creating a personalized omniscreen experience that turns passive viewers into active and engaged participants. Fubo Sportsbook is currently live in Iowa and Arizona.

The President of Fubo Gaming, Scott Butera, said, “We are pleased to have the opportunity to extend our relationship with Caesars Entertainment as we expand access to Fubo Sportsbook across key markets in the U.S. Mississippi, Louisiana and Missouri all have passionate fan bases, particularly around college athletics, who will embrace our unique, immersive sports and wagering entertainment platform.”

fuboTV’s Earnings

The company is expected to report a loss of $0.62 for the fourth quarter of 2021. fuboTV stock earnings history has been disappointing over the past few quarters. It is expected to report earnings on February 23, 2022.

Overall, the analysts are cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 4 Buys and 2 Sells.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into fuboTV’sperformance.

According to the tool, the fuboTV website traffic grew 39.59% during the three months ended January 2022, compared to the same period last year. However, year-to-date, the website traffic has declined 20.88% against the same period last year.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

