Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens

U.S. stock futures were trending lower on Friday amid growing concerns about the rise in coronavirus cases around the world. The sell-off also comes on the back of increasing concerns about Chinese growth and the outlook of U.S. stimulus.

Dow futures were down 0.42%, S&P futures were down 0.38%, and Nasdaq futures were down 0.25% at the time of writing.

TAL Education Group (TAL), Ubiquiti Inc. (UI), and Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) are set to report their quarterly earnings before the market opens. Australis Capital Inc. (AUSAF), Vizsla Silver Corp. (VIZSF), and Cabral Gold Inc. (CBGZF) are scheduled to report after the market close.

GeoVax Labs (GOVX) was the most active stock in the pre-market session, with more than 3.35 million shares changing hands at the time of writing. The increased market activity comes a day after the company presented COVID-19 vaccine data to the European Society of Medicine.

Metromile (MILE) was one of the biggest gainers in pre-market trading, jumping 70.04% at the time of writing. Given the lack of news or fundamental developments, it is still unclear what is causing the stock to pop.

Progenity Inc. (PROG) was the biggest pre-market loser, falling 44.19% at the time of writing. The sell-off comes a day after the company announced the pricing of a $40 million offering of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about August 24, 2021.

In M&A news, Adobe (ADBE) has entered into an agreement to acquire Frame.io for $1.27 billion. The computer software company is acquiring the cloud-based video collaboration platform to access its diverse user base and leverage its cloud-first workflows. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021.

Amazon (AMZN) plans to open large brick and mortar stores in the U.S., reports the Wall Street Journal. The e-commerce giant is reportedly planning to open its first department stores in California and Ohio. The brick and mortar stores will stock items from well-known consumer brands as part of the company’s expansion drive beyond e-commerce.

Estée Lauder (EL) shares popped 2.61% after the company reported better than expected fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year results. Net sales were up 62% year-over-year to $3.94 billion, surpassing consensus estimates of $3.73 billion. The company also bounced back to profitability, posting diluted net earnings per common share of $0.78 compared to a net loss of $0.53 a share delivered the same quarter last year.

Petco Health & Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) shares popped 3.6% after the pet retailer delivered better-than-expected second-quarter results. Adjusted earnings landed at $0.25 a share, up 127% year-over-year, surpassing consensus estimates of $0.20 a share. Revenue was up 19% year-over-year to $1.43 billion, above analyst estimates of $1.36 billion.

Applied Materials, Inc.’s (AMAT) fiscal third-quarter results came in above consensus estimates as growth in net sales paved the way for solid results. Net sales were up 41% year-over-year to $6.2 billion, beating consensus estimates of $5.94 billion. The company delivered net earnings of $1.90 a share, up 79% year-over-year, and above consensus estimates of $1.77 a share.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market Today: Market Rally Loses Steam
Market NewsStock Market Today: Market Rally Loses Steam
36m ago
NDX
SPX
Maximize Your Trading Strategies with Our CPI Release Cheat Sheet
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today: Stocks Closed Higher to Open a Busy Week
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market Today: Market Rally Loses Steam
Market NewsStock Market Today: Market Rally Loses Steam
36m ago
NDX
SPX
Maximize Your Trading Strategies with Our CPI Release Cheat Sheet
Market NewsMaximize Your Trading Strategies with Our CPI Release Cheat Sheet
4h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today: Stocks Closed Higher to Open a Busy Week
Market NewsStock Market Today: Stocks Closed Higher to Open a Busy Week
20h ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >