Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens

U.S. stock futures were trending higher on Friday ahead of the release of the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index. The report is expected to shed more light on U.S. consumer sentiment amid COVID-19 worries. Recent economic data has already shown that the economy is growing robustly.

Dow futures were up 0.14%, S&P futures were up 0.06%, and Nasdaq futures were flat at the time of writing.

Affimed NV (AFMD), Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG), and Fang Holdings Ltd. (SFUN) are set to report their quarterly earnings before the market opens. Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA), MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD), and Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) will report after the market close.

Biolase (BIOL) was the most active stock in the pre-market session, with 2.14 million shares changing hands at the time of writing. The increased market activity comes on the company reporting a 211% increase in its second-quarter revenue to $9.1 million.

Boxlight Corp (BOXL) was one of the biggest gainers in pre-market trading, jumping 26.42% at the time of writing. The spike comes on the company delivering stellar second-quarter results characterized by a 497% increase in revenue to $46.8 million.

ContextLogic (WISH) was the biggest loser in the pre-market session, falling 24.15% at the time of writing. The slide comes on the heels of the company delivering a wider-than-expected second-quarter net loss of $111 million, compared to a loss of $11 million for the same quarter last year. Revenue also dropped to $656 million from $701 million in the same quarter last year.

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) delivered stellar second-quarter financial results but warned about the increasing spread of the Delta variant. The company delivered a 299% year-over-year increase in revenues to $1.33 billion, beating consensus estimates of $1.23 billion. The quarterly loss narrowed to $0.11 a share from $2.18 a share delivered in the same quarter last year and beat the estimated loss of $0.48 a share.

Baidu (BIDU) delivered upbeat second-quarter results driven by growth in the Artificial Intelligence business. Earnings per share were up 5% year-over-year to $2.39 a share, beating consensus estimates of $2.07 a share. Revenue was up 20% to $4.86 billion, above consensus estimates of $4.78 billion.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares popped 5.7% after the mass media and entertainment company delivered second-quarter results above consensus estimates. Revenue was up 45% year-over-year to $17 billion, above consensus estimates of $16.81 billion. Earnings per share were up 100% to $0.80, beating consensus estimates of $0.57 a share.

Palantir (PLTR) shares popped 11.36% after the software company delivered better-than-expected second-quarter results. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.04, above consensus estimates of $0.03 a share. Revenue was up 49% compared to the same quarter last year at $376 million, beating Wall Street expectations of $353.23 million.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market Today: Indices See Losses Deepen
Market NewsStock Market Today: Indices See Losses Deepen
41m ago
NDX
SPX
You Are Invited to TipRanks’ Advanced Webinar for Retail Investors
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle on Fed Tightening Fears
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market Today: Indices See Losses Deepen
Market NewsStock Market Today: Indices See Losses Deepen
41m ago
NDX
SPX
You Are Invited to TipRanks’ Advanced Webinar for Retail Investors
Market NewsYou Are Invited to TipRanks’ Advanced Webinar for Retail Investors
4h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle on Fed Tightening Fears
Market NewsStock Market Today: Stocks Struggle on Fed Tightening Fears
21h ago
NDX
SPX
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >