Foxconn Shifts Some of Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Production Due to COVID

Foxconn Technology Group, Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) largest assembly site for iPhone manufacturing, is shuffling production across two factories in China, a WSJ report stated. Foxconn’s Zhengzhou manufacturing facility is struck with a COVID-19 outburst, and due to this, workers are either leaving their jobs or not returning to work.

Foxconn plans to shift some of the production to its Shenzhen facility in southern China, which is currently immune to the outbreak and is well-equipped to produce the latest models of iPhones.

For the past two weeks, about 300,000 employees have been shut inside the Zhengzhou facility owing to China’s strict zero COVID-19 policy and Foxconn’s closed-loop operations. Nonetheless, both Apple and Foxconn executives have confirmed that these disruptions will have only a short-term, limited impact on iPhone shipments. In its Q4FY22 results, Apple reported modest iPhone sales of $42.63 billion, up 9.7% year-over-year.

Meanwhile, Apple is already looking at ways to reduce dependence on China as a manufacturing base. Apple could strengthen its manufacturing base in India to balance its production. It has informed suppliers to look for other options to create production facilities outside China.

On the other hand, Apple’s iPhone sales in China are witnessing a steep decline week over week, while it’s not affecting android phones as much. As per reports, iPhone China sales fell a whopping 27% in the week of October 24. The inflationary pressures and slowdown in economic growth in China are hindering the sales of smartphones.

Is Apple a Buy or Sell Now?

With 20 Buys and four Hold ratings, AAPL stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. On TipRanks, the average Apple price target of $181.25 implies 18.2% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, amid the rout in tech stocks, Apple shares have lost 15.4% so far this year.

