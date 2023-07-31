Ford (NYSE: F) Issues a Vehicle Recall for F-150 Trucks 

According to a letter to the National Highway Safety Administration, the automobile giant, Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has recalled 870,701 F-150 trucks. These trucks were equipped with a single exhaust system. Giving a reason for the recall, Ford has stated that the “rear axle housing may damage the wiring harness, causing the electric parking brake to activate unexpectedly.”

The recall is for F-150 models for the years 2021 to 2023 and the company said it was unaware of any reports of accident or injury related to the fault. Separately, Ford is also recalling 38,695 Escape and Super Duty vehicles with the 2023 model year as it has an inoperable instrument panel that is not showing certain important information like the speedometer or warning lights.

Analysts remain sidelined about F stock with a Hold consensus rating based on six Buys, seven Holds, and three Sells.