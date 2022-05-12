tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Forbes Tweets on Musk’s SEC Probe on Delayed Twitter Disclosure

Forbes, a global media company with a focus on business, investment, leadership, and lifestyle broke the news about the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) investigation into Elon Musk’s delay in disclosing his Twitter (TWTR) stake.

Regulations state that an investor must disclose his stake in a company within ten days of exceeding a 5% limit before buying any additional shares. This warns the other shareholders and management of the company about the possible intent of a controlling influence by an outsider.

As per regulatory filings, Musk’s Twitter stake exceeded the 5% limit on March 14, 2022. This means Musk should have ideally disclosed his stake latest by March 24. Nonetheless, Musk continued to usurp additional shares and disclosed his stake on April 4, by that time his total Twitter stake stood at 9.2%, making him the company’s largest shareholder.

Why Musk failed to disclose the stake on time is still a guess. Some argue that Musk gained from his secret buying spree. Because if he had disclosed the initial 5% stake, the stock price would have rallied, making his future purchases expensive.  

Although the SEC cannot stop the Twitter takeover because it has been approved by its Board, the watchdog can penalize Musk for the delay. The billionaire investor and CEO of electric carmaker Tesla (TSLA) has a way of constantly getting into spats with authorities, and this one just added another feather to his cap!

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust. Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure