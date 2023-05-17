Fisker Teams up with Allego in Europe

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) has teamed up with Allego B.V. in a renewable energy charging partnership. With this move, now Fisker Ocean drivers can charge their electric vehicles in Europe with 100% renewable energy.

The company is prioritizing ‘green charging’ operators and driers using the company’s navigation system can now locate Allego charging stations and utilize free charging for a year at Allego’s more than 27,000 charging ports.

Henrik Fisker, the Chairman and CEO of the company commented, “Charging is a significant part of an EV’s carbon footprint over its life cycle. Customers are placing greater importance on the sources of electricity they use to charge their EVs and Fisker will continue to lead the industry in ESG practices.”

Further, the CEO noted at the Reuters Automotive Conference in Germany that Fisker is on track to hit its quarterly production targets and the company remains open to working with other players in the EV space as well.

Overall, the Street has a $10.75 consensus price target on Fisker alongside a Hold consensus rating. Short interest in the stock currently stands at ~41.3%.

