Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Blasts Up With New Investor Deal

The electric vehicle market has come under some fire lately, particularly from drivers left out in the cold. But for electric vehicle stock Fisker (NYSE:FSR), the fire was particularly hot, at least until today. In fact, Fisker was up over 22% in Monday morning’s trading thanks to a last-minute deal with investors.

The deal in question, between Fisker and an “institutional investor,” is poised to free up some cash for Fisker, who is badly in need of same. The agreement between the two parties also called for a new agreement with a “strategic OEM partner,” as well as release of any “liens on intellectual property.” Further, Fisker could now go after new “strategic collaborations,” and would have any “…financial covenants with respect (to) restricted cash…” waived. That’s a whole lot of training wheels taken off, and opens up some major new opportunities for Fisker.

Too Little, Too Late?

While this is a huge move for Fisker, it comes at a terrible time. Potential electric vehicle buyers the world over have seen electric vehicles stalled and useless by the side of the road after the recent cold snap. Throw in the elevated costs of purchasing an EV coupled with soaring interest rates that make car buying that much tougher and the whole market could be in for some troubles to come. Throw in some still-persistent troubles with infrastructure—some vehicles were seeing two hour waits just to reach a charger, and then another 45 minutes to actually charge the vehicle itself—and that makes matters worse.

Is Fisker a Buy, Sell or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on FSR stock based on three Buys, three Holds and four Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 86.92% loss in its share price over the past year, the average FSR price target of $2.83 per share implies 210.99% upside potential.

