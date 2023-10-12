First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Slumps Despite New Analyst Support

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Slumps Despite New Analyst Support
Market News

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Slumps Despite New Analyst Support

Story Highlights

A little extra love from Barclays analysts can’t give First Solar the energy it needs to boost share prices.

It was good news for solar stock First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), who just landed a nice new note of support from the analysts at Barclays. But even with this little something extra, investors still pulled back and took a little over 1% of First Solar’s market cap with them.

Barclays, via analyst Christine Cho, bumped up First Solar from Equal Weight to Overweight and also added on a $224 price target. The reason? A combination of visibility and follow-through. First Solar is enjoying increased name recognition in the market, and as a result, more people and organizations looking for solar installations are turning to First Solar first. A growing backlog of orders, along with “domestic content advantages” and a decent current valuation, all make for a worthwhile buy. In fact, Cho noted that using First Solar panels is about the only way that developers can reach the 40% threshold required by the Inflation Reduction Act, giving First Solar a major potential advantage.

And, with First Solar getting ready to report earnings, that’s another big potential leg up for the stock. Reports suggest that First Solar should be reporting $2.13 in earnings per share, which would represent a 563.04% jump over the same quarter a year ago. Revenue, meanwhile, is looking to come in at $903.96 million, up 43.73% against the same time last year.

What is the Outlook for First Solar Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on FSLR stock based on 16 Buys and seven Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average FSLR price target of $249.74 per share implies 67.23% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Target upgraded, Beyond Meat downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The FlyTarget upgraded, Beyond Meat downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
2d ago
V
FI
First Solar upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays
The FlyFirst Solar upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays
2d ago
FSLR
First Solar price target lowered to $235 from $240 at Piper Sandler
The FlyFirst Solar price target lowered to $235 from $240 at Piper Sandler
8d ago
FSLR
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >