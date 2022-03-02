First Solar Drops 16% on Revenues Miss & Muted Outlook

Discover top Russia-Ukraine conflict stocks
Discover stocks with exposure to the Russia-Ukraine conflict
tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
New
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

First Solar Drops 16% on Revenues Miss & Muted Outlook

Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) were down over 16% during pre-market trading on March 3, after the American solar power systems and solar modules manufacturer reported mixed Q4 results.

Though earnings topped estimates, revenues failed to meet expectations as the photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing industry continued to face supply chain, logistics, cost, as well as other pandemic-related challenges.

Investors were further disappointed by the muted FY2022 outlook issued by management, which was far lower to streets expectations.  

Q4 Numbers

Positively, adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share almost trebled year-over-year, and beat analysts’ expectations of $1.06 per share. The company reported earnings of $0.42 per share for the prior-year period.

However, revenues jumped 55.5% year-over-year to $900 million but lagged consensus estimates of $917.69 million.

The company also stated that it is in advanced stage discussions to sell its project development and O&M platform in Japan. Further details of the potential transaction were not disclosed.

FY2022 Outlook

Looking ahead, management provided financial guidance for FY2022.

The company now forecasts adjusted earnings in the range of $0 to $0.60 per share, much lower than the consensus estimate pegged at $1.92 per share.

Further, net sales are forecast to be in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion, lower than the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

CEO Comments

First Solar CEO, Mark Widmar, commented, “We will continue to navigate near-term headwinds with a focus on the future, as we invest in realizing the full value of our differentiated thin-film technology,”

He further added, “This pivotal year will revolve around continued significant investment in R&D, new products, manufacturing expansion, and employing new contracting strategies, all of which we believe set the stage for sustained growth in 2023 and beyond.”

Analysts Recommendation

Consensus among analysts is a Hold based on 1 Buy, 10 Holds, and 2 Sells. At the time of writing, the average First Solar stock price projection of $90.60 implies 19.8% upside potential to current levels.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Farfetch Swings to Profit in FY21; Shares Up 40%
Gray Television Reports Mixed Q4 Numbers; Shares Rise 9.4%
Diana Shipping Smashes Q4 Earnings Estimates; Shares Up 15.6%  