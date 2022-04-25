tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Firms Eye Bed Bath & Beyond’s Buybuy Baby Unit; Shares Surge

Reflecting optimism, shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) jumped 6.85% to close at $17.46 a piece on Friday. The price surge followed the potential bids for the houseware retailer’s Buybuy Baby business, per a Wall Street Journal report. 

Bidders for the baby-products business included private-equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP and Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (TWND), a special-purpose acquisition company. 

Background 

Bed Bath & Beyond is contemplating the sale of its unit under pressure from activist investor Ryan Cohen, the co-founder of pet-supplies retailer Chewy Inc. (CHWY) and chairman of GameStop Corp. (GME), who revealed his 9.8% stake in the American chain of domestic merchandise retail stores earlier.  

He outlined strategic alternatives for the company’s future transformation. Based on the company’s performance and recent challenges, his suggestions included selling the company as a whole or at least its baby-products business. 

In March, three board of directors were added as part of a settlement with Cohen’s investment firm, RC Ventures. 

No details related to bids for Buybuy Baby were revealed, while no comments from Bed Bath & Beyond were released. 

Earnings Snapshot 

Bed Bath & Beyond reported a surprise loss of $0.92 per share in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021 (ended February 26), compared with the Street’s earnings estimate of $0.03 per share. Net sales generated during the quarter declined 22% year-over-year and stood at $2.05 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. 

According to Mark Tritton, Bed Bath & Beyond’s President and CEO, inventory shortages and supply chain problems impacted sales by about $175 million. Also, high inflation, omicron, and other geopolitical factors acted as headwinds. 

Wall Street’s Take 

Recently, J.P. Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained a Hold rating on Bed Bath & Beyond and a price target of $14 (19.82% downside potential).  

The rest of the Street is bearish on the stock with a Moderate Sell consensus rating. That’s based on one Buy, three Holds, and six Sells. The average Bed Bath & Beyond price target of $12.22 implies 30.01% downside potential. Shares have lost 32.46% over the past year. 

Estimated Monthly Visits 

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR) offers insight into Bed Bath & Beyond’s performance. 

According to the tool, the BBBY website recorded a 2.34% increase in global estimated visits in March compared to the month of February. Yet, year-to-date change in visits, compared to the same metric over the same time period in the previous year, came in at a decline of 12.97%. This, in turn, creates skepticism about the company’s revenues and profitability going forward.

Concluding Remarks 

These days, based on the company’s lackluster performance and future challenges, activists’ suggestions are hard to ignore. Consequently, retail firms become bound to make changes in their policies and the board. Among other retailers, Dollar Tree (DLTR) and Kohl’s (KSS) have also been eyed by activists recently. 

Learn more about the Website Traffic tool in this video by Youtube sensation Tom Nash. 

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News: 
NextEra Energy: Mixed Quarterly Results, Price & Supply Issues Continue 
Intuitive Surgical Posts Quarterly Beat; Shares Drop 
Twitter Faces Jack Dorsey’s Criticism