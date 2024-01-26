Financial Institutions Inc: Q4 Data Disclosed on Website

Financial Institutions Inc (FISI) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

The Company has released its fourth quarter data for the period ending December 31, 2023, in an investor presentation available on its website. While the Company uses SEC filings and press releases to disclose material information, it may also use its corporate website for communication with investors, and this information could be considered material. However, the website content is not included in this Current Report on Form 8-K and is not to be regarded as “filed” under the Exchange Act or referenced in any securities filings.

