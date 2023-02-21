Faraday Future to Start FF91 Futurist Production

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Faraday Future to Start FF91 Futurist Production

Electric vehicle company Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) announced that it’s got a target date in mind for the production of its FF91 Futurist luxury SUV line, and it’s a lot sooner than you might think. Investors were pleasantly surprised too, and Faraday Future shares gained accordingly.

When Faraday Future landed an additional $135 million in funding, things changed. In fact, that hefty funding allowed a lot of the missing pieces to fall into place. Now, it plans to start production on the FF91 on March 30. Meanwhile, deliveries of completed units should start in April. The FF91 will be an ultra-luxury model, coming with a sizable video screen in the back. That screen will be not only usable for movies and similar entertainment but also for video calling.

Faraday Future’s global CEO, Chen Xuefeng, noted that this announcement represents “…our most important historic moment since Faraday Future was established.” The firm will need more historic moments if it’s to compete with the vast array of other electric vehicle makers in the market.

The last five trading days show Faraday Future on the decline, even with the gains seen today. So far, Faraday Future stock is down 8.32% over this timeframe.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on FFIE

Faraday Future Surges as It Approaches Production
Market NewsFaraday Future Surges as It Approaches Production
8d ago
FFIE
Faraday Future announces receipt of first payment from recent financing
FFIE
Faraday announces $135M in convertible secured notes financing commitments
FFIE
More FFIE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on FFIE

Faraday Future Surges as It Approaches Production
Market NewsFaraday Future Surges as It Approaches Production
8d ago
FFIE
Faraday Future announces receipt of first payment from recent financing
The FlyFaraday Future announces receipt of first payment from recent financing
12d ago
FFIE
Faraday announces $135M in convertible secured notes financing commitments
The FlyFaraday announces $135M in convertible secured notes financing commitments
15d ago
FFIE
More FFIE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >