tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Facebook Will No Longer Pay American News Publishers

Story Highlights

Facebook is looking to allocate resources toward segments that are more relevant to its growth. The latest move is expected to help the company ramp up its video content segment and compete effectively with TikTok.

Technology major Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) owned social media giant Facebook will stop paying the U.S. news publishers and will no longer feature their content in the Facebook News Tab, according to a report by Wall Street Journal.

Why is Facebook Not Renewing Contracts With the U.S. News Publishers?

Facebook believes that the majority of the audience on its platform does not access news, and any allocation of resources for this purpose is a waste. Meanwhile, regulations around the world requiring technology platforms such as Facebook to pay for news also played a role in the company’s decision.

Although not revealed by Facebook, the decision is expected to affect deals worth over $100 million with notable organizations such as The Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, and the Washington Post.

Moreover, earlier this month, the company revealed that it would be reallocating resources from its News tab and newsletter platform Bulletin towards metaverse and other short-form video content creators.

However, the Facebook News tab will remain as a feature and existing deals with publishers in countries like the U.K., France, Germany, and Australia will stand.

Management’s Commentary

A spokeswoman for Facebook said, “A lot has changed since we signed deals three years ago to test bringing additional news links to Facebook News in the U.S. Most people do not come to Facebook for news, and as a business it doesn’t make sense to overinvest in areas that don’t align with user preferences.”

Wall Street’s Take

Yesterday, Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $215, which implies upside potential of 33.8% from current levels.

Overall, the Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 27 Buys, six Holds, and two Sells. The META average price target of $227.47 implies the stock has upside potential of 41.5% from current levels. Shares have declined 55.2% over the past year.

TipRanks Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Meta’s performance this quarter.

According to the tool, the Meta website recorded a 18.11% monthly fall in global visits in June, compared to the same period last year. However, year-to-date, Meta website traffic increased by 1.76%, compared to the previous year.

Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

Key Takeaways

Facebook recently reported its first-ever quarterly sales decline. To arrest this decline, the company is taking steps to reduce its costs and direct its resources toward other important growth segments.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on META

Market NewsMosseri Responds to Negative Feedback on Instagram Changes
23h ago
META
Meta Platforms Q2 Results Miss Estimates; Stock Price Drops
META
Meta Could Perform Better-Than-Expected in Q2, Says Analyst
META
More META Latest News >

More News & Analysis on META

Market NewsMosseri Responds to Negative Feedback on Instagram Changes
23h ago
META
Market NewsMeta Platforms Q2 Results Miss Estimates; Stock Price Drops
1d ago
META
Stock Analysis & IdeasMeta Could Perform Better-Than-Expected in Q2, Says Analyst
2d ago
META
More META Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Star Analyst Mark Palmer Takes You Inside the Crypto Space
COIN
Apple Q3 Results Top Estimates; Declares Dividend
AAPL
Investors Celebrate Hershey’s Excellent Q2 Performance, Raised 2022 Guidance
HSY
Intel Drops 8% on Disappointing Q2 Results
INTC
Amazon Delivers a Mixed Bag in Q2, Shares Pop 13%
AMZN
Why Did Comcast Shares Drop 8.5% Despite Q2 Beat?
Mastercard Posts Upbeat Q2 Results as Cross-Border Spending Increases
MA
Pfizer Posts Q2 Beat; Bottom-Line Surges 92%
PFE
Here’s Why Shell Stock Inched up in Thursday’s Pre-Market Trade
SHEL
More Market News >