tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
META
TWTR
All News
Market News

Facebook, Twitter Bow to New EU Rules

Story Highlights

The new EU code aims to tackle fake news by making the social media platforms responsible.

In this article:
In this article:
META
TWTR

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META), which owns Facebook, Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), and some other major social media companies, agreed to follow more stringent European Union (EU) standards to tackle fake news.

Shares of both Meta and Twitter plunged 5.2% and 1.6% during yesterday’s trading session to close at $160.87 and $37.40, respectively.

Details of the New Rules

Under the new EU’s code of practice on disinformation, social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are expected to take steps to stop advertising from appearing alongside false or misleading information. Furthermore, platforms are expected by the EU to provide more tools to users to identify such fake content.

The EU said the aim of the new code is to prevent the propagators of fake news from profiting from these platforms and make it harder to find their content on the social media platforms.

The new code comes as a follow-up to the EU’s Digital Market Act earlier in the year. In fact, some portions of the new code are expected to be made obligatory for major platforms under this new law.

Management’s Take

Social media platforms have welcomed the new code. While Meta said the company would continue to use research and leverage technology to tackle the spread of false information, Twitter said it remained committed to thwarting the issue through the new code.

Stock Rating

Overall, the Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the Meta stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 27 Buys, seven Holds, and one Sell. The META average price target of $276.12 implies the stock has upside potential of 71.8% from current levels. Shares have declined 52.2% over the past year.

Meanwhile, consensus among analysts for Twitter stock is a Hold based on one Buy and 25 Holds. The TWTR average price target of $51.72 implies upside potential of 38.4% from current levels. Shares have declined 38.5% over the past year.

Conclusion

Regulatory concerns, especially in the EU, has been a bone of contention for all social media platforms. Furthermore, these issues seem unlikely to abate any time soon as lawmakers remain steadfast in their endeavor to keep these large and influential social media companies in check.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Microsoft Enters CRM Space With Viva Sales
MSFT
Why Did Nvidia Stock Hit a New All-Time Low?
NVDA
Roku Jumps Over 4% After-Hours; Here’s Why
ROKU
Walgreens Moves Into The Clinical Trial Business
WBA
Here Are Some Snippets on Twitter About Musk-TWTR Shareholder Meeting
TWTR
How Does One Invest in a Market Marred by Recession?
NDX
SPX
What Is the Outlook for Stocks After the Fed’s Rate Hike?
NDX
SPX
Why Are Insiders Bullish on Playa Hotels & Resorts?
PLYA
Why Did Adobe’s Stock Slip Despite Upbeat Q2 Earnings?
ADBE
In this article:
META
TWTR

Latest News Feed

Microsoft Enters CRM Space With Viva Sales
MSFT
Why Did Nvidia Stock Hit a New All-Time Low?
NVDA
Roku Jumps Over 4% After-Hours; Here’s Why
ROKU
Walgreens Moves Into The Clinical Trial Business
WBA
Here Are Some Snippets on Twitter About Musk-TWTR Shareholder Meeting
TWTR
How Does One Invest in a Market Marred by Recession?
NDX
SPX
What Is the Outlook for Stocks After the Fed’s Rate Hike?
NDX
SPX
Why Are Insiders Bullish on Playa Hotels & Resorts?
PLYA
Why Did Adobe’s Stock Slip Despite Upbeat Q2 Earnings?
ADBE