EZCORP Inc. Updates 3 Key Risk Factors

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

EZCORP Inc. Updates 3 Key Risk Factors

EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) provides pawn transactions in the U.S. and Latin America. Shares of the company have been trending lower this month after its CEO Jason A. Kulas resigned.

The company’s board has appointed Lachlan P. Given and John Blair Powell, Jr. as co-interim CEOs. While Powell will focus on store and digital operations, Given will focus on strategy, finance, and M&A.

EZCORP’s upcoming earnings for the first quarter are expected on February 2. Consensus estimates point to earnings per share of $0.14 for this period as compared to $0.13 a year ago.

With these developments in mind, let us take a look at the changes in EZCORP’s key risk factors that investors should know.

Risk Factors

According to the TipRanks Risk Factors tool, EZCORP’s top risk category is Finance & Corporate, contributing 43% to the total 28 risks identified. In its recent annual report, the company has changed three key risk factors.

EZCORP noted that it has an investment in Rich Data Corp (RDC) and an indirect investment in Simple Management Group (SMG). Consequently, its ability to recover investments in the companies hinges on their performance and their ability to raise capital either through debt or equity. If either of these companies is not successful, then EZCORP may have to recognize impairment on these investments.

The company highlighted that it regularly sees fluctuations in a number of its operating metrics. Factors such as the economic environment, competitive pressures, consumers’ tastes, and gold prices may affect EZCORP’s sales, profitability, and pawn redemption rates, which can adversely affect the company.

EZCORP also noted that public health issues such as the present COVID-19 pandemic could have an adverse impact on its liquidity, operations, and financials.

Compared to a sector average of 6%, EZCORP’s Ability to Sell risk factor is at 14%.

Blogger Opinions

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 66% Bullish on EZCORP, compared to a sector average of 70%. Shares are down 17.1% over the past month.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Close Brothers Group Delivers Positive Performance
Intel to Invest $20B in Mega Chip Factories in Ohio
Google Appeals to Overturn EU Antitrust Fine of $2.8B