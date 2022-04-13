Eyeing Full House, AMC Continues to Bolster Portfolio

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Eyeing Full House, AMC Continues to Bolster Portfolio

Leading theater chain exhibitor AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) recently revealed that it has acquired seven properties from Bow Tie Cinemas in Connecticut, upstate New York and Annapolis, MD.

Following the news, shares of the company gained marginally to close at $17.51 in Tuesday’s extended trading session. The stock, however, declined 6.9% during the normal trading hours.

Strategic Impact

With lockdown measures and restrictions almost non-existent now, theater chains have started witnessing heightened occupancy rates. To that end, AMC’s move to strengthen its portfolio, with these properties in prime locations like upstate New York and Annapolis, MD, bodes well for the company after a tough couple of years.

The patrons at these theaters will gain access to AMC’s loyalty and subscription service, AMC Stubs. Notably, three out of four theaters in Connecticut will open by the end of next week, while the remaining theaters are expected to open by April end.

Management Commentary

The CEO of AMC, Adam Aron, said, “Our theater acquisition strategy makes AMC a better and stronger company as we move forward on our glidepath to recovery. Acquiring these locations is especially notable for our expansion in Connecticut, where we are more than doubling our presence. We are encouraged to bring the magic of AMC to more and more theaters across the country, given our mid-2021 acquisitions of AMC The Grove 14 and AMC Americana at Brand 18, both in the Los Angeles market, continue to rank among the 30 highest grossing movie theaters in the entire United States since joining up with AMC.”

Stock Rating

Consensus among analysts is a Moderate Sell based on three Holds and two Sells. AMC’s average price target of $9.83 implies downside potential of 43.6% from current levels. Shares have gained 97.1% over the past year.

Hedge Funds’ Confidence

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that hedge fund confidence in AMC is currently Negative. Moreover, the cumulative change in holdings across the three hedge funds that were active in the last quarter was a decrease of 40,500 shares.

Conclusion

AMC’s strategic move to increase its theater count is likely to be beneficial for the company. However, rising inflation concerns are expected to hurt its patrons’ discretionary spending power, which, in turn, can adversely affect its revenues again.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Ford Inks Deal for Important EV Battery Material
DoorDash Eyes Students Through Unique Deal
It’s Raining Rewards for KB Home’s Stakeholders