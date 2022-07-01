Everything You Need to Know If You’re Worried About Recession

This week, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, spoke at an economic forum hosted by the European Central Bank and talked about inflation and efforts to combat it. In this video, let’s find what the Fed Chief said and what we can expect in the near future.

Further in the video, we will talk about job cuts at JPMorgan (JPM), Novartis (NVS) and crypto firm Crypto.com. Finally, we will look at California’s inflation relief checks and the latest key economic data that could influence Fed’s next move in its battle against inflation.