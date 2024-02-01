Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Boosted by Activist Investor Appointment to Board

An E-commerce company that focuses on handmade items, Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) surged in trading after the company announced the appointment of activist investor Elliott Investment Management’s partner Marc Steinberg to the company’s Board effective from February 5, 2024. Steinberg will also join the Board’s Audit Committee.

Etsy’s CEO Josh Silverman welcomed Marc Steinberg to the board and cited his experience in technology and e-commerce. Elliott’s Steinberg manages investments in various sectors and serves on multiple boards. Steinberg’s addition will bring the number of members on Etsy’s board to ten including nine independents, following a series of director additions since 2018.

Is Etsy a Buy Sell or Hold?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about Etsy with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys, 10 Holds, and two Sells. Over the past year, Etsy has dropped by more than 40% and the average ETSY price target of $80.77 implies an upside potential of 9.7% at current levels.