tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Estée Lauder in Talks to Buy High-End Luxury Brand Tom Ford

Story Highlights

Estée Lauder could buy high end luxury brand Tom Ford in a deal valuing over $3 billion, which may well be one of its largest deal to date.

Estée Lauder (NYSE: EL) is contemplating buying high-end luxury brand Tom Ford for a total value north of $3 billion, as per a WSJ report. The discussions are in the preliminary stage, but if done, it would mark the biggest deal for the cosmetics giant till date.

How Does the Deal Benefit Estée Lauder?

Estée Lauder is a luxury cosmetic manufacturer and seller of makeup, skincare, fragrance, and hair care products with big brands under its umbrella, namely MAC, Clinique, La Mer, and Aveda.

Meanwhile, Tom Ford is popular for its exclusive menswear collection and also sells high-end womenswear, accessories, cosmetics, and fragrances. According to sources, there are also other potential suitors looking to gobble up this attractive luxury brand.

EL is particularly interested in Tom Ford’s beauty business, which it already has a licensing deal with. However, it may license the clothing business to others, sources said. Tom Ford has been immune to the current inflationary environment as most of its ultra-rich customers are brand-conscious. In EL’s May conference call, executives noted that a handful of Tom Ford’s brands registered double-digit sales growth due to the stickiness and command a strong demand for their brands in China.

Notably, the TipRanks Website Traffic Tool suggests that affordable luxury has proven resilient to the dynamic economic environment in the first half of 2022.

Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

Estée Lauder’s Target Price

The Wall Street community has a Strong Buy consensus rating on EL stock based on 15 Buys and four Holds. The average Estée Lauder price target of $304.47 implies 11.3% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, its stock has lost 25.8% so far this year. For now, all eyes are on Estée Lauder’s fourth quarter Fiscal 2022 results, scheduled for August 18.

Ending Thoughts

The cosmetic behemoth boasts a market cap of $97.09 billion, which is sound enough to go through the acquisition of Tom Ford. Furthermore, as per TipRanks’ Smart Score, Estée Lauder scores a “Perfect 10,” indicating that the stock is most likely to outperform the market. Bloggers are bullish on the stock, and hedge funds have increased their holdings of EL stock by 729,600 shares in the last quarter.

Remarkably, Estée Lauder is one of the few retailers surviving the current inflationary environment. Considering its moat and the added value from the Tom Ford acquisition, when it happens, investors may get a good deal for the price of one.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on EL

Stock Analysis & IdeasMass Luxury Has Proven Resilient. Here are the 10 Best-Performing Affordable Luxury Stocks
5d ago
EL
NKE
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
H
EL
Estée Lauder Raises Quarterly Dividend by 13%
EL
More EL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on EL

Stock Analysis & IdeasMass Luxury Has Proven Resilient. Here are the 10 Best-Performing Affordable Luxury Stocks
5d ago
EL
NKE
Market NewsThese Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
3M ago
H
EL
Market NewsEstée Lauder Raises Quarterly Dividend by 13%
9M ago
EL
More EL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Here’s Why Lexicon Stock Rallied 7.6% in Monday’s Extended Trade
LXRX
Boeing to Expand Presence in Japan; Shares Pop 6%
BA
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
HKD
RIG
Shares in publisher Pearson soar on sizzling profit report
FTSE
Website Traffic Indicated Q2 Beat for Pinterest; Shares Gain 21%
PINS
Amgen, IRS in a Row over $10.7B Tax Bill. How will AMGN Stock Price be Affected?
KO
ABBV
PepsiCo Has Big Plans for Energy Drinks Maker Celsius
CELH
Chinese EV Stocks Gain Despite Slump in July Deliveries
LI
NIO
Upbeat Q2 Earnings, EVOP Buyout Cheer up Global Payments’ Investors
GPN
More Market News >