Market News

Esperion Tanks on Nexletol Cardiovascular Data

Shares of pharmaceutical company Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) tanked by more than 25% in pre-market trading on Monday after the company announced results from the CLEAR trial evaluating Nexletol for cardiovascular outcomes.

The drug significantly lowered the risk of heart attack as well as revascularization (23% and 19% respectively) and ESPR expects to submit filings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as well as in Europe in the first half of this year.

Moreover, the company also expects to receive $300 million in partner milestone payments based on the inclusion of certain data in its European label.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $13.63 on ESPR, implying a massive 114.98% potential upside in the stock. That’s on top of a 51.3% surge in the share price over the past year.

More News & Analysis on ESPR

Landmark CLEAR Outcomes Study Demonstrates NEXLETOL® (bempedoic acid) Tablet is the Only LDL-C Lowering Therapy Since Statins to Reduce Hard Ischemic Events in a Broad Population of Both Primary Prevention and Secondary Prevention Patients
Press ReleasesLandmark CLEAR Outcomes Study Demonstrates NEXLETOL® (bempedoic acid) Tablet is the Only LDL-C Lowering Therapy Since Statins to Reduce Hard Ischemic Events in a Broad Population of Both Primary Prevention and Secondary Prevention Patients
2d ago
ESPR
Esperion reinstated with a Neutral at BofA
The FlyEsperion reinstated with a Neutral at BofA
7d ago
ESPR
Esperion Launches New Scientific Website
Press ReleasesEsperion Launches New Scientific Website
10d ago
ESPR
More ESPR Latest News >

