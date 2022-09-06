tiprankstipranks
Market News

Ernst & Young leaders ‘to approve plan to split company’

Leaders at London-based accounting giant Ernst & Young are expected to green-light controversial plans to split the business, according to reports this week. 

The proposal to split the 312,000-strong company’s consulting arm from its global audit business would be the biggest shake-up at a Big Four accounting firm in several decades. 

What does Ernst and Young do?

The plan has been controversial among staff, as it would lead to payouts of up to a million dollars each for existing partners. 

This week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the accounting giant’s global executive committee met on America’s Labor Day to discuss the split. 

The committee is expected to review the plan later this week, which will trigger votes by EY’s 13,000 partners. 

Each partner would make a bumper payout from the deal in a manner similar to Accenture’s (GB:ACN)  flotation in 2001. 

Million-dollar payout for partners

In the UK, partners were briefed on the possible split at a meeting in July at the five-star Royal Lancaster hotel in London. 

The Telegraph reported that Hywel Ball, EY UK’s senior partner, and Anna Anthony, its UK financial services managing partner, were in favour of the split. 

Last week, the U.S. securities regulator, the  Securities and Exchange Commission, offered a warning over sharing the EY brand with any newly independent consulting firm. 

Acting chief accountant Paul Munter wrote,  “We remind accountants that they are required to be independent in both fact and appearance, and when auditor independence is a close-to-the-line call, accounting firms need to have a strong culture and tone at the top that prioritises its independence and ethical responsibilities above all else.”

“In the current environment, as some accounting firms may be considering changes to their capital and firm structures, we expect accounting firms to keep as their top priority a focus on their vital gatekeeper function.”

Disclaimer

