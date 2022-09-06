EQT (NYSE: EQT) Could Snap Up THQ Appalachia For $4 Billion

Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing unknown sources that EQT Corp. (NYSE: EQT), a large natural gas producer, could acquire THQ Appalachia I for around $4 billion. According to the report, if the talks were successful, EQT could possibly announce the deal this week.

The news of this deal comes even as shares of EQT have been hovering near a 52-week high with a closing price of $47.28 on September 5.

THQ Appalachia is a privately-held oil and gas exploration company owned by Tug Hill Operating and Quantum Energy Partners. The company operates in the Appalachia basin in Marshall and Wetzel Counties, West Virginia. According to Reuters, the company has a net production of 760 million cubic feet each day.