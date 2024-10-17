Entain Shares Gain on Upgraded FY24 Guidance After Strong Q3

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Entain Shares Gain on Upgraded FY24 Guidance After Strong Q3
Market News

Entain Shares Gain on Upgraded FY24 Guidance After Strong Q3

Story Highlights

The British gambling company Entain PLC raised its full-year outlook following better-than-expected results in the third quarter.

Shares of the UK-based Entain PLC (GB:ENT) gained nearly 5% as of writing, as the company upgraded its guidance for FY24 after achieving strong results for Q3. The company now expects its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) to reach the upper end of its £1.04 billion to £1.09 billion guidance range. Additionally, Entain expects its online net gaming revenue (NGR) to grow at a mid-single-digit rate in constant currency, up from its previous forecast of low single-digit growth.

Entain is a gaming and sports betting company with popular titles, including Bwin, Ladbrokes, Partypoker, and PartyCasino.

Entain Delivers Q3 Performance Ahead of Expectations

Entain is also looking at a strong year-end finish after a solid performance in the third quarter. The company reported a 10% increase in NGR on a constant currency basis, driven by growth across major markets. This growth was also attributed to strong betting activity on major sports events like the English Premier League and the NFL.

Among Entain’s segments, the UK and Ireland unit’s NGR increased 2%, supported by a 6% rise in online revenues that offset a 2% decline in retail. Meanwhile, international online NGR grew 7% on a reported basis, despite a 1% drop in retail.

Jefferies Confirms Buy Rating on ENT Stock

Following the update, James Wheatcroft from Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on the stock. Wheatcroft predicts a growth rate of 54% in the share price.

Wheatcroft is optimistic about the company’s future, as reflected in its upgraded guidance. He further added that the upgrade follows the new CEO’s arrival, boosted by strong online growth in the UK, Ireland, Brazil, and other key markets. Entain’s CEO, Gavin Isaacs, joined the company on September 2.

Is Entain a Good Stock to Buy?

Despite the progress, Entain is struggling with increased competition and regulatory challenges. Earlier this week, Entain shares fell 15% due to speculation that Britain’s finance minister Rachel Reeves may increase taxes on gambling companies in her upcoming budget on October 30. Year-to-date, ENT stock has fallen by 24%.

According to TipRanks consensus, ENT stock has received a Moderate Buy rating, backed by six Buy and four Hold recommendations. The Entain share price prediction is 938.57p, which is 25.5% higher than the current trading levels.

See more ENT analyst ratings.

Disclosure

Related Articles
TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk
Premium
Entain plc Surpasses Q3 Expectations, Raises FY24 Guidance
TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk
Premium
Entain plc Reports Eminence Capital’s Rebalancing
Go Ad-Free with Our App