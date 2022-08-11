tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsENVX NewsEnovix Stock Surges 19% on Receiving a Buy from Loop Capital
Market News

Enovix Stock Surges 19% on Receiving a Buy from Loop Capital

Story Highlights

ENVX stock surged nearly 19% in pre-market trading after the company received a new Buy rating from an analyst, Ananda Baruah. The company even posted better-than-expected second-quarter results on August 10.

Shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) surged 19% in pre-market trading today after Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah initiated coverage of the stock with a Buy rating. Baruah assigned a $50 price target to ENVX stock, which implies a humongous 209% upside potential to current levels.

Enovix engages in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. Enovix is currently focused on using its 3D cell architecture to develop a high-energy battery for category-leading mobile devices. The company is also developing its proprietary 3D cell technology for electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage end markets.

Enovix currently has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion. As per Baruah, this market cap could reach $75 to $80 billion by 2030. The analyst is encouraged by the company’s solid $1.5 billion revenue stream. He believes this could grow much higher since the company has production agreements with several large vendors. According to Baruah, ENVX could be a good M&A target for a major consumer player.

Furthermore, Baruah noted that ENVX could enter the attractive augmented reality (AR), visual reality (VR), metaverse, and EV space in the future.

Yesterday, Enovix reported solid second-quarter results, beating both top and bottom lines. Revenues of $5.10 million outpaced the consensus by $4.78 million. Similarly, a diluted loss of $0.18 per share came one cent better than the analyst estimated loss of $0.19 per share.

Is Enovix a Good Investment?

On TipRanks, ENVX stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating with four unanimous Buys. The average Enovix price target of $20.50 implies 26.9% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has lost 40.5% so far this year.

Moreover, corporate insiders who know the exact financial health of a company are also Very Positive about Enovix. As per TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool, corporate insiders bought $3.9 million worth of EVNX stock in the last quarter.

Ending Thoughts

Enovix is in a nascent stage of development. Battery manufacturers are at the crux of the green energy shift. The company’s performance is set to accelerate once it has launched the promising 3D cell technology for all of the lucrative end markets. Also, insiders and analysts are highly optimistic about the stock’s trajectory, making it a good investment choice.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ENVX

Market NewsThese Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
2h ago
HKD
SWX
Enovix Awarded Follow-On Contract to Build Wearable Battery Cells for U.S. Army Soldiers
ENVX
Enovix Announces Significant Customer Milestones in Second Quarter 2022
ENVX
More ENVX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ENVX

Market NewsThese Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
2h ago
HKD
SWX
Press ReleasesEnovix Awarded Follow-On Contract to Build Wearable Battery Cells for U.S. Army Soldiers
16h ago
ENVX
Press ReleasesEnovix Announces Significant Customer Milestones in Second Quarter 2022
16h ago
ENVX
More ENVX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Leon’s Furniture Soars on Outstanding Q2 Results
Here’s What Sparked This Insider’s Interest in Energy Transfer stock
ET
Signet to Acquire Blue Nile, Lowers Fiscal 2023 Projections
SIG
United Airlines (UAL) Bets Big on Flying Taxis with a Multi-Million Order
UAL
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
HKD
SWX
Vacasa Stock Gains 35% on Q2 Beat
VCSA
Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 11: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Riskified Stock Jumps on Raised 2022 Guidance
RSKD
Why Is Sonos Stock Falling?
SONO
More Market News >