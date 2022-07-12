tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
TSLA
TWTR
All News
Market News

Elon Musk’s Response Tanks Twitter Stock by 11%

Story Highlights

Twitter and Elon Musk are girding for a courtroom showdown that they may not want to fight until the end. For Twitter investors, all may not be lost regardless of how the buyout dispute ends.

In this article:
In this article:
TSLA
TWTR

On July 11, Twitter (TWTR) shares fell more than 11%, extending their decline that began July 8 after Elon Musk changed his mind on buying the social media company. The stock dropped further after Musk mocked Twitter’s threat to force him to complete the deal. Musk’s strong response appeared to diminish Twitter investors’ hopes of the transaction closing. At $32.65, Twitter shares have declined about 23% year-to-date and dropped almost 40% from Musk’s $54.20 buyout offer price.

After more than a week’s break from social media, Musk resurfaced on Twitter with a photo of him and his kids with the pope. It seemed like the billionaire Tesla (TSLA) CEO had secured the pontiff’s blessings to buy Twitter. However, in a stunning twist, Musk said that he no longer wanted to proceed with the Twitter buyout. He blamed Twitter for causing him to abandon the deal, saying that the social media company breached their agreement.

Musk Hits Back After Twitter Threatens Legal Action

Twitter swiftly rejected Musk’s claims, describing the billionaire’s attempt to terminate the buyout deal as an invalid move. The company has hired lawyers to help it sue Musk in a bid to prevent him from abandoning the $44 billion deal. 

In response, Musk laughed off Twitter’s threat to force him to buy the company. He tweeted images of him laughing along with caption messages: “They said I couldn’t buy Twitter. Then they wouldn’t disclose bot information. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose bot information in court.”

The issue of fake accounts has been a major sticking point in closing the Musk-Twitter buyout deal. While Twitter insists that fewer than 5% of its accounts may be fake, Musk has argued that at least 20% of the accounts are bogus. Apart from the fake accounts, Musk also brought up the issue of Twitter acting without his consent as part of the reasons for terminating the agreement. 

The Musk-Twitter Saga

Although Musk and Twitter are girding to fight it out in court, they may eventually decide to settle out of court to avoid a potentially lengthy, costly, and messy showdown. For example, the issue may be settled if Twitter releases fake account information that satisfies Musk. Another possible compromise may include Twitter accepting a lower buyout price to save the deal. If they part ways, then Twitter or Musk might have to pay $1 billion in termination fees.

Wall Street Calls for a Hold on TWTR

On July 11, Truist Financial analyst Youssef Squali reiterated a Hold rating on Twitter stock with a price target of $50, which implies 53% upside potential. 

The stock has a Hold consensus rating based on one Buy and 24 Holds. The average Twitter price forecast of $46.72 implies 43% upside potential to current levels.

Bloggers Are Fairly Bullish About Twitter

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 66% Bullish on TWTR, compared to a sector average of 65%.

Key Takeaways for Investors

In addition to the fear of a recession that has rattled markets across the board, the buyout debacle has added another dose of uncertainty for Twitter investors. However, Twitter, a profitable social media company in a growing industry, remains an attractive business with a chance to survive on its own if the Musk deal falls through. Moreover, if Musk refuses to complete the transaction that he started, then Twitter may draw buyout interest from other companies.

Read the full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Here’s What Gap Lost Other Than Its Stock Price
GPS
“Andrew Talks Money” Tweets on the Euro-Dollar Parity
EUR
NDX
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 12: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Rivian Plans Massive Layoffs; Shares Plunge 6%
RIVN
TSLA
Here’s What Delta Expects from Its Q2 Results
DAL
GameStop Bets Big on the NFT Space
GME
Moderna to Develop Booster Shots to Combat Omicron Subvariants
MRNA
London hailed as ‘global fintech capital’ as LSE reviews funding
News Bites: What to Know Before Your Next Trade
C
JPM
In this article:
TSLA
TWTR

Latest News Feed

Here’s What Gap Lost Other Than Its Stock Price
GPS
“Andrew Talks Money” Tweets on the Euro-Dollar Parity
EUR
NDX
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 12: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Rivian Plans Massive Layoffs; Shares Plunge 6%
RIVN
TSLA
Here’s What Delta Expects from Its Q2 Results
DAL
GameStop Bets Big on the NFT Space
GME
Moderna to Develop Booster Shots to Combat Omicron Subvariants
MRNA
London hailed as ‘global fintech capital’ as LSE reviews funding
News Bites: What to Know Before Your Next Trade
C
JPM