Elon GOAT Fails to Impress Elon Musk

A group of cryptocurrency fanatics and Elon Musk enthusiasts have created a 12,000-pound sculpture of a Musk-headed goat riding a rocket. The sculpture represents their co-founded crypto token, Elon GOAT, which stands for Elon Musk – the greatest of all time. The entrepreneurs share two common interests: crypto and Musk, and so, they launched a token, named after the man himself.

The group spent roughly $600,000 to build the six-ton sculpture. Interestingly, the statue dons a gold-plated Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) chain around its neck, which is also Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency. Moreover, the rocket can move up and down as if to point toward the sky, ready for launch, and also has gas lines to produce blazes at the back.

The co-founders parked the sculpture in Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) headquarters in Austin on Saturday, hoping to gift it as a symbol of “GOATSgiving.” Nonetheless, Musk did not acknowledge the sculpture’s presence or accept it. Previously, the group parked the sculpture in front of Tesla’s California office when it hosted the A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) Day event. Even then, it failed to catch Musk’s attention.

It is not as if Musk has not heard of it or seen it, but the billionaire somehow refuses to acknowledge it. On the other hand, the co-founders have built the sculpture in hopes of getting recognition from Musk, which would in effect legitimize their Elon GOAT token publicly. If Musk doesn’t accept the gift, the entrepreneurs are planning to take the sculpture on a road tour. The sculpture has already toured through California, Arizona, Washington, and Texas.

Meanwhile, in the crypto world, two of the world’s most traded currencies, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD), are trying to sustain their current levels. Bitcoin is trading at a steep 76.6% discount from its all-time high of $68,978.64.

