Eli Lilly Stock: All Eyes on Earnings This Week — Here’s What J.P. Morgan Expects

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsMarket Holidays
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Eli Lilly Stock: All Eyes on Earnings This Week — Here’s What J.P. Morgan Expects
Market News

Eli Lilly Stock: All Eyes on Earnings This Week — Here’s What J.P. Morgan Expects

Amongst all the Big Tech names piling on the gains in last year’s AI-driven bull market, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) gave some representation for the Big Pharma camp. Last year has yielded returns of 61%, and the trend has continued this year, with the stock up by 15% since 2024 entered the frame.

While AI has been the big theme on Wall Street over the past year, LLY’s success can be directly linked to its favorable positioning in another space, that of weight loss drugs. In November, the FDA granted approval for the company’s Zepbound (tirzepatide) injection, a unique obesity treatment that activates both GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) hormone receptors. The company already markets tirzepatide as Mounjaro, a treatment for type 2 diabetes.

With the company’s Q4 report coming up tomorrow (February 6), these drugs (and the potential of others) form the basis of J.P. Morgan analyst Chris Schott’s positive thesis.

“LLY remains one of our favorite names in the group as we see further upside to Street estimates as Mounjaro continues to ramp, Zepbound fully launches in 2024, and with donanemab potentially representing another growth opportunity in 2025+,” the analyst explained. “In addition, shares should benefit from a number of important catalysts in 2024 including initial tirzepatide health outcomes data and manufacturing capacity improvements, and we expect to see ph3 data for orforglipron/retatrutide in 2025.”

For Q4, Schott is calling for revenue of $8.97 billion, more or less the same as the guide and Street’s forecast, with Mounjaro sales of ~$1.9 billion (+$134 million vs. consensus) once again responsible for growth. Due to its late quarter launch and likely limited payer coverage, Schott sees Zepbound sales of just $50 million. Schott’s EPS forecast of $2.21 (which factors in an IPR&D impact of $0.62) is the same as consensus too.

Looking ahead to 2024, boosted mainly by both Mounjaro (sales of $9.5 billion, up 97% year-over-year) and a “strong ramp” resulting in Zepbound sales of $1.7 billion, Schott sees revenue growing by 16% y/y (or 23.4% excluding ~$2.0 billion of divestiture sales in 2023) to reach $39.2 billion. At the bottom-line, the analyst is calling for EPS of $12.09 (up by 19% y/y excluding IPR&D).

Looking even further down the line, forecasting the incretin franchise at $50 billion+ by 2030 and growing even bigger from there, Schott expects “unprecedented growth for LLY over the next decade.”

That said, while Schott remains a LLY bull with an Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating for the stock, his current price target of $650 leaves no room for share price growth at present. It will be interesting to see whether Schott lifts his price target after the earnings report. (To watch Schott’s track record, click here)

It seems to be a similar story amongst most of Schott’s colleagues; the stock claims a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 16 Buys vs. 2 Holds. However, the $662.81 average target is only slightly higher than Schott’s objective and factors in modest downside. This is most likely a result of the past year’s surge and analysts’ inability to turn around new price targets so quickly. (See LLY stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >