Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Loses Migraine Drug Patent Trial to Teva

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Loses Migraine Drug Patent Trial to Teva

Story Highlights

Eli Lilly will have to pay Teva Pharmaceuticals $176.5 million as a court ruled that the company’s migraine drug Emgality infringed three Teva patents.

Drugmaker Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) will have to pay $176.5 million to Teva Pharmaceuticals International GMBH as a Boston federal court jury ruled that Lilly’s migraine drug Emgality violated three Teva patents.

Teva Pharmaceuticals International is a subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA). Notably, Lilly has been accused of violating rights relating to Teva’s migraine drug, Ajovy. Also, the jury found that Lilly willingly infringed the patents.

As per a Reuters report, Lilly is not satisfied with the jury’s ruling and strongly believes that it will “ultimately prevail” in the case. Further, it noted that the trial result does not affect its ability to offer Emgality to patients.

What is the Target Price for Eli Lilly?

At TipRanks, Eli Lilly currently has an average price target of $377, implying 3.78% upside potential. Wall Street is bullish on the stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and two Holds.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on LLY

Lilly Endowment sells over $23M in Eli Lilly shares
The FlyLilly Endowment sells over $23M in Eli Lilly shares
2d ago
LLY
American Association for Study of Liver Diseases to hold a meeting
ALT
BMY
American Association for Study of Liver Diseases to hold a meeting
ALT
BMY
More LLY Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on LLY

Lilly Endowment sells over $23M in Eli Lilly shares
The FlyLilly Endowment sells over $23M in Eli Lilly shares
2d ago
LLY
American Association for Study of Liver Diseases to hold a meeting
The FlyAmerican Association for Study of Liver Diseases to hold a meeting
2d ago
ALT
BMY
American Association for Study of Liver Diseases to hold a meeting
The FlyAmerican Association for Study of Liver Diseases to hold a meeting
2d ago
ALT
BMY

Latest News Feed