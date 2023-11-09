Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Awaits UK Nod on Pen for Weight Loss Drug

Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) investors were in high excitement on Wednesday after the company said it had gained approval from U.K. and U.S. regulators for its weight loss drug. However, it appears the approval was just half of what Eli Lilly needs for its drugs to take off, at least in the U.K.

Earlier on Thursday, the pharma giant disclosed its injection pen has yet to receive approval in the U.K. The injection pen is important as it is what users will use to administer its obesity and weight loss drug, Mounjaro.

Lilly said the injection pen in the U.K. differs from the one it plans to use in the U.S. With the recent development, U.K. customers may have to wait longer before the drug will hit their stalls.

Despite the hold-ups, Eli Lilly said it would continue to work with U.K. regulators. Meanwhile, the company stated that it has already submitted an alternative injection pen for approval.

Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro – marketed as Zepbound in the U.S. – entrance into the weight loss market pits it against competitors such as Novo Nordisk’s (NYSE:NVO) Ozempic and Wegovy. Per a Wednesday announcement, Zepbound will be available in the U.S. by year-end.

Shares of Eli Lilly fell over 4% in Thursday’s afternoon trading session. So far, the shares have gained 63.91% this year.

Is Eli Lilly Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

With 12 Buys and two Holds ratings, LLY commands a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. The average Eli Lilly price target of $644.21 implies an 8.32% upside potential from current levels.

