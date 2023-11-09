Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Awaits UK Nod on Pen for Weight Loss Drug

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Awaits UK Nod on Pen for Weight Loss Drug
Market News

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Awaits UK Nod on Pen for Weight Loss Drug

Story Highlights

Eli Lilly said the pen injection for its weight loss drug, Mounjaro, is yet to be approved for use in the U.K.

Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) investors were in high excitement on Wednesday after the company said it had gained approval from U.K. and U.S. regulators for its weight loss drug. However, it appears the approval was just half of what Eli Lilly needs for its drugs to take off, at least in the U.K.  

Earlier on Thursday, the pharma giant disclosed its injection pen has yet to receive approval in the U.K. The injection pen is important as it is what users will use to administer its obesity and weight loss drug, Mounjaro. 

Lilly said the injection pen in the U.K. differs from the one it plans to use in the U.S. With the recent development, U.K. customers may have to wait longer before the drug will hit their stalls. 

Despite the hold-ups, Eli Lilly said it would continue to work with U.K. regulators. Meanwhile, the company stated that it has already submitted an alternative injection pen for approval. 

Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro – marketed as Zepbound in the U.S. – entrance into the weight loss market pits it against competitors such as Novo Nordisk’s (NYSE:NVO) Ozempic and Wegovy. Per a Wednesday announcement, Zepbound will be available in the U.S. by year-end.

Shares of Eli Lilly fell over 4% in Thursday’s afternoon trading session. So far, the shares have gained 63.91% this year.

Is Eli Lilly Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

With 12 Buys and two Holds ratings, LLY commands a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. The average Eli Lilly price target of $644.21 implies an 8.32% upside potential from current levels. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Awaits UK Nod on Pen for Weight Loss Drug
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Unusually active option classes on open November 9th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open November 9th
4h ago
LI
BUD
Lilly Announces Extension of Tender Offer to Acquire POINT Biopharma
Press ReleasesLilly Announces Extension of Tender Offer to Acquire POINT Biopharma
21h ago
LLY
PNT
Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Rises as FDA Approves Weight Loss Drug
Market NewsEli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Rises as FDA Approves Weight Loss Drug
23h ago
LLY
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >