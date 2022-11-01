Eli Lilly Delivers Solid Q3 Results

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) reported solid Q3 results with adjusted earnings that came in at $1.98 per share for the pharma major, up 12% year-over-year, beating Street estimates of $1.91.

The company reported revenues of $6.94 billion, up 2% year-over-year and surpassing analysts’ estimates by $30 million. The growth in revenues was “primarily driven by volume growth of key growth products.”

David A. Ricks, Lilly’s Chair and CEO stated, “Lilly delivered another solid quarter with pipeline advancements across the portfolio, continued growth of key products, and impressive uptake from our recently launched medicine, Mounjaro, for type 2 diabetes.”

The company also updated its FY22 guidance and now expects adjusted earnings to come in the range of $7.70 to $7.85 per share, up 4% to 6% year-over-year. Revenues for FY22 are now forecasted to be between $28.5 billion and $29 billion.