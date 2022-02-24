eBay Sinks 7.8% Despite Strong Q4 Results

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

eBay Sinks 7.8% Despite Strong Q4 Results

E-commerce major eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) has reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

However, following the earnings, shares of the company declined 7.8% to close at $50.35 in Wednesday’s extended trading session.

Revenue & Earnings

eBay reported quarterly net revenues of $2.61 billion, up 5% from the same quarter last year and in line with the consensus estimate.

The company’s quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share rose 24% year-over-year and outpaced the consensus estimate of $0.99 per share.

Other Operating Metrics

eBay’s Gross merchandise volume (GMV) witnessed a de-growth of 10% from the previous year on an as-reported basis to $20.7 billion.

Moreover, annual active buyers and annual active sellers declined 9% and 8% year-over-year to 147 million global active buyers and 17 million global active sellers, respectively.

Notably, the company’s operating margin also witnessed a slight decline to $31.6% from 31.7% last year.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2022, the company expects to post revenues between $2.43 billion and $2.48 billion against the Street’s estimate of $2.62 billion. Further, it anticipates EPS in the range of $1.01 to $1.05 per share versus the consensus estimate of $1.10 per share.

For full-year 2022, EBAY forecasts revenues in the range of $10.3 billion to $10.5 billion against the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. It further anticipates earnings of $4.20 to $4.4 per share against the consensus estimate of $4.51 per share.

CEO Comments

The CEO of eBay, Jamie Iannone, said, “Rounding out a very strong year, I’m proud of our team for delivering yet another solid quarter. By investing in our strategy to drive sustainable growth, we increased customer satisfaction, improved the seller and buyer experience, and returned value to our shareholders. During the quarter, we completed our multi-year payments transition, and generated growth in both our advertising business and focus categories. As we continue to accelerate our strategy, we are well positioned for future growth.”

Stock Rating

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 6 Buys and 5 Holds. The average eBay price target of $74.55 implies that the stock has upside potential of 36.6% from current levels. Shares have declined 8.1% over the past year.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into eBay’s performance this quarter.

According to the tool, year-to-date, the eBay website traffic recorded a fall of 23.25%, compared to the previous year.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Palo Alto Networks Beats Q2 Expectations; Shares Up 6.4%
MercadoLibre Pops 9.5% on Strong Q4 Results
U.S. Bancorp Collaborates with Microsoft