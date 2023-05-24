XPeng, Inc. ADR Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?

XPeng, Inc. ADR (XPEV) reported an earnings miss for its 1st quarter, ending 3/31/2023. Earnings per share came in at -CNH2.71, versus the expected -CNH1.99.

The reported revenue of $589.51 million represents a decrease of -18.39% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -49.80% compared to the same period last year.

For the 2nd quarter, analysts project earnings of -CNH1.81 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for XPEV stock.

What’s Next for XPeng, Inc. ADR, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on XPEV stock is a Hold. This consensus is based on 7 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. XPeng, Inc. ADR’s average price target of $10.10 implies upside potential of 16.76% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.

Bottom Line

An earnings miss can signify negative movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, XPEV price is $8.65, indicating a 5-day drop of -4.10%.

About XPeng, Inc. ADR

XPeng Inc. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing smart electric vehicles primarily in China.The company also offers an autonomous driving software system, bank loans, vehicle leasing, and auto insurance services.

Learn more about XPEV financials here