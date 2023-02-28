Workday Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?

Workday (WDAY) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 1/31/2023. Earnings per share came in at $0.99, versus the expected $0.89.

The reported revenue of $1.65 billion represents growth of 3.31% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 19.30% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $1.09 per share.

What’s Next for Workday, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on WDAY stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 26 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Workday’s average price target of $209.80 implies upside potential of 13.45% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, WDAY price is $184.93, indicating a 5-day rise of 0.30%.

About Workday

Based in California and founded in 2005, Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions, and government agencies..

