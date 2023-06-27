Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Earning Releases

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) reported an earnings miss for its 3rd quarter, ending 5/31/2023. Earnings per share came in at $1.00, versus the expected $1.07.

The reported revenue of $35.42 billion represents growth of 1.59% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 8.64% compared to the same period last year.

For the 4th quarter, analysts project earnings of $1.03 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for WBA stock.


What’s Next for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on WBA stock is a Hold. This consensus is based on 13 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s average price target of $39.58 implies upside potential of 38.20% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.


Bottom Line

An earnings miss can signify negative movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, WBA price is $28.64, indicating a 5-day drop of -10.19%.


About Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Retail pharmacy leader Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) operates through its namesake brand Walgreens in the U.S. and Boots in the U.K. In addition, it owns retail and business brands including the No7 Beauty Company, Duane Reade, Ahumada in Chile, and Benavides in Mexico. The company also targets equity investments in healthcare, pharmacy, and retail and has a presence in over 25 countries with more than 450,000 employees.

Learn more about WBA financials here

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on WBA

CVS Stock (NYSE:CVS): Down Because of Walgreens’ Fall. Should You Buy?
Stock Analysis & IdeasCVS Stock (NYSE:CVS): Down Because of Walgreens’ Fall. Should You Buy?
5h ago
CVS
WBA
WBA Falls after Lowering Outlook
WBA
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Reporting Q3 Earnings Today; Growth Expected
WBA
More WBA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on WBA

CVS Stock (NYSE:CVS): Down Because of Walgreens’ Fall. Should You Buy?
Stock Analysis & IdeasCVS Stock (NYSE:CVS): Down Because of Walgreens’ Fall. Should You Buy?
5h ago
CVS
WBA
WBA Falls after Lowering Outlook
Market NewsWBA Falls after Lowering Outlook
11h ago
WBA
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Reporting Q3 Earnings Today; Growth Expected
Stock Analysis & IdeasWalgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Reporting Q3 Earnings Today; Growth Expected
18h ago
WBA
More WBA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >