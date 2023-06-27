Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) reported an earnings miss for its 3rd quarter, ending 5/31/2023. Earnings per share came in at $1.00, versus the expected $1.07.

The reported revenue of $35.42 billion represents growth of 1.59% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 8.64% compared to the same period last year.

For the 4th quarter, analysts project earnings of $1.03 per share.

What’s Next for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on WBA stock is a Hold. This consensus is based on 13 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s average price target of $39.58 implies upside potential of 38.20% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings miss can signify negative movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, WBA price is $28.64, indicating a 5-day drop of -10.19%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Retail pharmacy leader Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) operates through its namesake brand Walgreens in the U.S. and Boots in the U.K. In addition, it owns retail and business brands including the No7 Beauty Company, Duane Reade, Ahumada in Chile, and Benavides in Mexico. The company also targets equity investments in healthcare, pharmacy, and retail and has a presence in over 25 countries with more than 450,000 employees.

