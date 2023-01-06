tiprankstipranks
Earning Releases

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) reported an earnings beat for its 1st quarter, ending 11/30/2022. Earnings per share came in at $1.16, versus the expected $1.14.

The reported revenue of $33.38 billion represents growth of 2.88% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -1.53% compared to the same period last year.

For the 2nd quarter, analysts project earnings of $1.18 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for WBA stock.


What’s Next for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on WBA stock is a Hold. This consensus is based on 10 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s average price target of $42.78 implies upside potential of 21.57% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.


Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, WBA price is $35.19, indicating a 5-day drop of -5.81%.


About Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Retail pharmacy leader Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) operates through its namesake brand Walgreens in the U.S. and Boots in the U.K. In addition, it owns retail and business brands including the No7 Beauty Company, Duane Reade, Ahumada in Chile, and Benavides in Mexico. The company also targets equity investments in healthcare, pharmacy, and retail and has a presence in over 25 countries with more than 450,000 employees..

Learn more about WBA financials here

More News & Analysis on WBA

WBA Down Even as Q1 Results Beat Estimates
Market NewsWBA Down Even as Q1 Results Beat Estimates
3d ago
WBA
Unusually active option classes on open January 5th
HOG
WBA
Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) Pioneering Abortion Pill Sales
WBA
More WBA Latest News >

