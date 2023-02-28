Vimeo, Inc. Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?

Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at -$0.03, versus the expected -$0.15.

The reported revenue of $105.56 million represents a decrease of -2.38% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -0.52% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of -$0.12 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for VMEO stock.

What’s Next for Vimeo, Inc., Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on VMEO stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 2 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Vimeo, Inc.’s average price target of $7.13 implies upside potential of 87.88% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, VMEO price is $3.80, indicating a 5-day drop of -0.39%.

About Vimeo, Inc.

Vimeo Holdings Inc is the all-in-one video software solution, providing the full breadth of video tools through a software-as-a-service model. The company’s comprehensive and cloud-based tools empower its users to create, collaborate and communicate with video on a single, turnkey platform..

