Veru Inc Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?

Veru Inc (VERU) reported an earnings miss for its 1st quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at -$0.46, versus the expected -$0.38.

The reported revenue of $2.51 million represents a decrease of -3.12% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -82.26% compared to the same period last year.

For the 2nd quarter, analysts project earnings of -$0.32 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for VERU stock.

What’s Next for Veru Inc, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on VERU stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 4 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Veru Inc’s average price target of $15.75 implies upside potential of 296.73% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.

Bottom Line

An earnings miss can signify negative movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, VERU price is $3.97, indicating a 5-day drop of -31.08%.

About Veru Inc

Veru, Inc. is an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care as well as urology specialty pharmaceuticals. Its oncology drug candidates includes VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; Zuclomiphene citrate, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men undergoing prostate cancer hormonal therapies; and VERU-100, a long-acting GnRH antagonist 3 month subcutaneous depot, planned phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone sensitive advanced prostate cancer. The company’s urology specialty pharmaceutical drug candidate is TADFIN, a tadalafil and finasteride combination oral capsule, for the treatment of men with benign prostatic hyperplasia. Its commercial products include the FC2 Female/Internal condom for prevention of pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections and PREBOOST 4% benzocaine wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation marketed as Roman Swipes by getroman.com. The company was founded by William R. Gargiulo Jr. and O.B. Parrish in 1996 and is headquartered in Miami, FL..

Learn more about VERU financials here