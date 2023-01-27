Valero Energy Corporation Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $8.45, versus the expected $7.32.

The reported revenue of $41.75 billion represents a decrease of -6.08% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 16.29% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $5.32 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for VLO stock.

What’s Next for Valero Energy Corporation, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on VLO stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 13 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Valero Energy Corporation’s average price target of $154.62 implies upside potential of 3.11% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, VLO price is $149.96, indicating a 5-day rise of 5.07%.

About Valero Energy Corporation

Founded in 1980, Texas-based Valero Energy Corp. manufactures and markets transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. The company operates through three business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel..

