Valero Energy Corporation Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $8.45, versus the expected $7.32.
The reported revenue of $41.75 billion represents a decrease of -6.08% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 16.29% compared to the same period last year.
For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $5.32 per share.
What’s Next for Valero Energy Corporation, Post-Earnings?
According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on VLO stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 13 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Valero Energy Corporation’s average price target of $154.62 implies upside potential of 3.11% from current levels.
Bottom Line
An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, VLO price is $149.96, indicating a 5-day rise of 5.07%.
About Valero Energy Corporation
Founded in 1980, Texas-based Valero Energy Corp. manufactures and markets transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. The company operates through three business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel..
